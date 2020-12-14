Know the Road with the CHP: Can I have my proof of insurance on my phone?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if a police officer needs to see my proof of insurance, do I need a paper copy or can it be on my phone?
"The Vehicle Code section 1628-A specifically addresses this and states that a driver of a vehicle shall be able to provide proof of insurance to a police officer upon request," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Now, that proof of insurance can be a physical documentation or some insurance companies prefer to do an electronic version."
"The vehicle code does not specify it has to be a piece of paper," Pennings said. "You can show the police officer an electronic version of that proof of insurance, and usually it's with your smartphone."
