Know the Road with the CHP: If you see someone littering, what should you do?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I see someone throw trash out of their car onto the road, what should I do?

"If you're traveling down the highway and you see an occupant of a vehicle in front of you deliberately throw garbage out onto the roadway, this is a violation the California Vehicle Code," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"Section 23112 specifically prohibits this: no person shall throw or deposit garbage out onto the roadway. Unfortunately, in order for a person to be cited for this, an officer needs to observe this occur," Sgt. Pennings said.

"In the meantime, you could give a description of the vehicle, license plate number, date, time and location," he explained. "You can notify the California Highway Patrol telephonically, and we can put a 'be on the lookout' for that vehicle in that area for that violation, and hopefully one of our officers will see it occur again."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

