Know the Road with the CHP: If you see someone littering, what should you do?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I see someone throw trash out of their car onto the road, what should I do?"If you're traveling down the highway and you see an occupant of a vehicle in front of you deliberately throw garbage out onto the roadway, this is a violation the California Vehicle Code," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol."Section 23112 specifically prohibits this: no person shall throw or deposit garbage out onto the roadway. Unfortunately, in order for a person to be cited for this, an officer needs to observe this occur," Sgt. Pennings said."In the meantime, you could give a description of the vehicle, license plate number, date, time and location," he explained. "You can notify the California Highway Patrol telephonically, and we can put a 'be on the lookout' for that vehicle in that area for that violation, and hopefully one of our officers will see it occur again."For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.