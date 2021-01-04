Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Are you legally allowed to pass someone on the right?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if a car is driving too slowly in the fast lane, am I legally allowed to pass on the right? Or do I need to wait for them to move over?

"You can pass them on the right, there's no law prohibiting you from going around them," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "There is a maximum speed limit on the freeway, whether it be 65 or 70 miles per hour depending on the location."

"You cannot exceed that maximum speed limit, but there is no law that prohibits you from passing them on the right," he explained. "However, if that person is doing less than the speed limit and they are in the fast lane, they are in violation and they need to move over. The law requires slower moving vehicles to move to the right."

