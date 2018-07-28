SCAM

Driving school scams Clovis family, warning for parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra paid for three driver training sessions but her daughter only completed two. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Getting a driver's license is a significant milestone in any teenager's life. But one Clovis family says the process turned out to be a nightmare.

"When I first called and heard a special cash price if you come today. I got a weird feeling which I should've trusted," said Sandra Orozco.

She says Central California driving school scammed her out of $220.

"It's just heartbreaking so disappointing," said Orozco.

Sandra paid for three driver training sessions but her daughter only completed two. When they went back for the final session they found an empty building with an eviction notice on the door.

"You have teenagers excited to get their license some of them need it to drive to school or drive to work and for them to be left out in the cold like this," said Orozco.

A rival company, Traffic Depot stepped up by offering discounted rates to former Central California Driving School customers.

Owner Jon Lanier says they have received an influx of well over 100 new students who say they were also scammed.

"It's crazy. It's about 40 percent increase in our business and we've had to add a couple more cars to our fleet and now we're mornings and nights now," said Lanier.

DMV records show Central California Driving School has moved at least three times in recent years.

Action News went to their latest address in northeast Fresno but found a locked door with instructions to call them.

"We're filing a complaint with DMV and hopefully we'll be able to get some of our money back if not the whole thing," said Orozco.

Throughout all this, Orozco's daughter is expected to get her license next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scam
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCAM
Valley seniors get help to beat scammers through workshop
3 arrested for funeral fund scam that included photos of boy
Warning about recent phone scams
Fake check scam on the rise and targeting young people
SCAM ALERT: Authorities warning Tulare County residents about phone scam
More scam
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News