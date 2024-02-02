Retaliatory airstrikes underway in Syria after deadly attack on US base in Jordan, officials says

Military strikes in retaliation for a deadly attack on a U.S. base in Jordan have begun in Syria, a U.S. official confirms.

Strikes in retaliation for a deadly attack on a U.S. base in Jordan have begun in Syria, a U.S. official confirms to ABC News.

This is a developing story. Below is previous coverage.

The U.S. was set to carry out retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, likely against Iran-backed militants for a drone strike on an American base in Jordan on Sunday that killed three U.S. service members.

Dozens of other American troops were wounded in the drone attack on the Tower 22 base near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria, military officials have said. The U.S. says Iran is responsible for funding and arming the militants while Iran has denied involvement.

President Joe Biden quickly warned that America would respond, escalating involvement in the Middle East after months of trying to contain tensions from boiling over into a broader war in the region.

The U.S. has attributed the drone attack on the American base in Jordan to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias.

According to a U.S. official, the drone that successfully hit the base was an Iranian-made Shahed drone, similar to those used by the Russians on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Iran has denied involvement in the Jordan strike. But President Joe Biden earlier this week faulted Iran for providing munitions and funding to these different proxy groups.

The U.S. base is known as Tower 22, a major logistical hub for U.S. troops still in Syria on a mission to prevent a resurgence by Islamic State fighters. According to Central Command, there are approximately 350 U.S. Army and Air Force personnel deployed to the base.