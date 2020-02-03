Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

CHINA -- Some places in China are coming up with creative ways to contain the coronavirus.

At least one drone is hovering over Inner Mongolia, looking for people without masks.

RELATED: What is coronavirus?

A voice behind the machine scolds them and reminds them that face coverings are currently required for anyone stepping outside.

Police in the region are known to use drones for things like traffic enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dronescoronaviruschina
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
Philippines reports world's 1st virus death outside China
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges
Man shot in southeast Fresno after allegedly trying to record altercation
Man dies after Super Bowl argument in southwest Fresno ends in shooting
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Family remembers 90-year-old man hit and killed by car in central Fresno
Another suspect in Nov. mass shooting now booked in Fresno Co. Jail
Show More
Fosters 4 Rescues Fresno helping give dogs a second chance at life
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
Man shot in SE Fresno while waiting for marijuana delivery
Suspected DUI driver slams into semi-truck in Coalinga Sunday morning
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
More TOP STORIES News