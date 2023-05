Colorful lights surfed through the skies of northwest Fresno on Friday night.

If you missed Friday's fun, the shows continue on Saturday from 6 pm and 10 pm.

Dozens of people enjoyed the drone light show in the parking lot of Island Waterpark.

"Skye Dreams" hosted the festivities, which included bounce houses, obstacle courses, and local food trucks.

Tickets range from $10 to $20.

You can learn more information about the event by clicking here.