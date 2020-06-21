Sacramento man drowns in Bass Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a Sacramento man in his 60's drowned in Bass Lake Saturday afternoon.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the man jumped off a boat with a flotation cushion but became unresponsive in the water around 3:30 p.m.An off-duty nurse who was in the area jumped in and pulled him out of the water, then performed CPR until deputies arrived.They took over CPR and transported the victim to the Bass Lake Water Sports Marina, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m.