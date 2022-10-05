Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga

Coalinga PD, alongside Pleasant Valley State Prison's Crisis Response Team, took down alleged gang members tied to a cartel.

Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of officers converged on a small Coalinga neighborhood for a drug bust Tuesday.

Guns were drawn and before authorities could enter the property, one man surrendered with his hands up.

Four narcotics search warrants were served at different locations in Fresno County.

As a part of Operation Fire and Ice, Coalinga PD, alongside Pleasant Valley State Prison's Crisis Response Team, took down alleged gang members tied to a Mexican cartel.

Coalinga's new Police Chief, Jose Garza says this operation was critical for the community.

"I've been looking forward to this day when we are able to bring some closure to the individuals who have been in our community selling the drugs," he said.

At the home of the sting operation, authorities also detained another man and woman.

A young child was eventually handed off to family.

At another warrant location, authorities arrested another man.

The chief says this investigation has been ongoing for the last two years.

"We've confiscated and actually bought 15 weapons from this gang and bought a lot of drugs from them," Garza said.

These drug crimes stretch across the Central Valley, involving other counties.

In connection to Tuesday's case, authorities say a large quantity of liquid and solid meth was also seized in a meth lab in Tulare County last week.

These alleged gang members are expected to face multiple charges of selling weapons and drugs.