drug bust

Police serve search warrant on Porterville home, 4 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police served a search warrant and ended up arresting four people at a home in Porterville on drug charges.

Officers arrived at the home on Tomah near Maston around noon on Saturday.

Authorities came into contact with Sara Lamas and Daniel Segura and found they were both under the influence of drugs.

Segura also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Officers continued their search of the home and found Adrian Pena and Rene Hernandez hiding.

They were both also under the influence and investigators found meth, ammunition and stolen property in their bedroom.
