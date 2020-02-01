Traffic stop in Mariposa County turns into drug bust and vehicle pursuit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit and drug bust for Mariposa County Sheriffs.

Deputies say they pulled over a black Honda Civic Wednesday night near the Highway 49 and 140 junction.

They made the traffic stop because the Honda's rear lights weren't working.

But before they contacted the two men in the car, deputies saw one of them throw a ball of meth out the window.

That's when the Honda took off on the 140 and made a sharp turn onto Slaughterhouse Road.

Sheriffs eventually caught up to the suspect's vehicle and made an arrest.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Murray of Fresno and 64-year-old Ricky Gonzalez of Merced were charged with felony drug possession and evasion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countymariposa countymethtraffic stopdrugs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News