Man arrested for having drug lab at Kingsburg home, police say

Police say 42-year-old Robert Palmer was manufacturing Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, inside his garage.

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man accused of having a drug lab in his Kingsburg home.

On Thursday, a search warrant was served at a home on Mariposa Street near Rafer Johnson Drive.

They say 42-year-old Robert Palmer was manufacturing Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, inside his garage.

Kingsburg police officers located chemicals consistent with a DMT lab and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

All the chemicals used to make DMT were safely disposed of.

Palmer is in the Fresno County Jail facing several felony drug charges.

His bond is set at more than $250,000.