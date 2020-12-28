Man and woman arrested for operating drug lab in Porterville, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman have been arrested for the possession and operation of a secret drug lab in Porterville.

Authorities said they made the arrests on Saturday at an apartment near South Sierra Vista Street after they learned of an explosion in the area.

Investigators determined that the explosion happened inside the apartment, blowing out the windows.

They searched the apartment and found items that match a Butane Honey Oil Lab, which is used to take THC out of marijuana to make "wax." Seven pounds of marijuana were also found.

Police arrested 31-year-old Amanda Perez and 28-year-old Ruben Morales. They say three children were also in the apartment. The 10-year-old, five-year-old and one-year-old were not hurt.

Morales and Perez were also charged with endangerment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilledrug arrestdrug bustdrug
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police say Fresno crash that killed 4 was avoidable
Tulare County detectives looking for 'armed and dangerous' man in murder of Waukena Market owner
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Two men arrested for alleged hate crime in Hanford
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in SW Fresno
Four killed, three hospitalized in multi-car crash in NW Fresno
Show More
Woman shot in east central Fresno after argument, police say
Staff and residents at central Fresno health clinic to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
Why you still need to wear a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News