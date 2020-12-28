Man and woman arrested for operating drug lab in Porterville, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman have been arrested for the possession and operation of a secret drug lab in Porterville.Authorities said they made the arrests on Saturday at an apartment near South Sierra Vista Street after they learned of an explosion in the area.Investigators determined that the explosion happened inside the apartment, blowing out the windows.They searched the apartment and found items that match a Butane Honey Oil Lab, which is used to take THC out of marijuana to make "wax." Seven pounds of marijuana were also found.Police arrested 31-year-old Amanda Perez and 28-year-old Ruben Morales. They say three children were also in the apartment. The 10-year-old, five-year-old and one-year-old were not hurt.Morales and Perez were also charged with endangerment.