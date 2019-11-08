Meth and marijuana to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators say a cocktail of drugs is to blame for the deadly crash that claimed the lives of two victims and injured at least two others.Officer Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol says they requested to rush the toxicology of the woman who caused the crash near Tranquillity on Wednesday."It should be alarming to drivers to know that they're out there surrounded by these impaired drivers," said CHP officer Mike Salas.They found Silvia Gonzales had both marijuana and meth in her system while behind the wheel.Investigators also found a box filled with marijuana and rolling papers in her car."We have seen a dramatic upswing in the use of not only recreational but medicinal marijuana users out there," Salas said.Fresno County Sheriff's investigators have not confirmed the identities of the two people killed, but family members identify them as Janie and Nick Flocchini.Salas says these kinds of accidents are becoming more and more common as they are seeing more impaired drivers on the roads."We've seen a 200% increase from last year. We are arresting an alarming amount of drivers due to drugs," Salas explained.CHP officers say they've already made at least 150 DUI drug-related arrests this year. A steep increase from the 50 they had last year.The police are having to depend on their drug recognition experts for now, while they test out new technology to use in the field.Gonzales remains at Community Regional Medical Center for medical treatment, but she will be booked into the Fresno County Jail upon release.She will be charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI charges.The Fresno County Sheriff's Coroner says the autopsy of the two victims is still underway because they are badly burned.