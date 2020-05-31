drug bust

Traffic stop turns into drugs and weapons bust in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop in Visalia ended in a drug and weapons bust.

Officers pulled over 28-year-old Michael Tellez at the intersection of McAuliff and Noble Sunday morning.

Authorities also found that Tellez was on probation.

When they searched his car, they found a loaded handgun and meth inside the vehicle.

Tellez was arrested and booked into the county jail.
