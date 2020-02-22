Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jessica Gardeazabal is living a harsh reality.The only thing she wants is the only thing she can't have; her boyfriend of three years, 71-year-old David Pinedo, was killed by an alleged drunk driver."I believe he is going to come back, and I'm just waiting for him to come over here and say, 'what are you guys doing here,'" Gardeazabal said.Friday night, Pinedo was on his way to the store to get snacks for her and his grandkids."He said, 'I love you, Jess,' and I said, 'I love you, babe,' and then we just hugged and he walked away," Gardeazabal said.That was the last time she ever saw the man she intended to marry.Police say as he attempted to cross Academy near Eighth St in Sanger, Vivian Lugo crashed her SUV into him.According to investigators, she was intoxicated."He went flying, that is what they told me," Gardeazabal said.Jessica, along with Pinedo's loved ones, have gathered at the crash site every day since he died, leaving behind small tokens of their love.Stuffed animals, flowers and candles are placed on a sidewalk near where he was hit."He always took care of me, he was a dad to me," says Destinee Hernandez, Gardeazabal's daughter. "He was everything."Those close to Pinedo say he was a selfless man, always helping those in need. Hernandez says he cared for her like she was his own."He would ask if I always needed anything, like even if it was clothes," Hernandez said. "He bought me these shoes that I'm wearing."As Jessica struggles to come to terms with the loss of her boyfriend, she urges those who drink not to drive."Don't do that, you could take someone dearly from others," Gardeazabal said.Lugo is currently being held at the Fresno County Jail.She faces three felony charges including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.