Alleged drunk driver crashes into power pole in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged drunk driver slammed into a power pole in northeast Fresno -- cutting off power to nearby homes in northeast Fresno.

Just after 11:30 Saturday night, a car hit the pole at Ninth and Acacia, splitting it and sending power lines down to the ground.

The driver didn't suffer any injuries and was booked on DUI charges.

Power was knocked out to several dozen houses in the area but has been restored as of Sunday morning.
