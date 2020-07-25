Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into Fresno County canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged drunk driver is in custody after slamming his car into a canal just east of Monmouth Friday night.

The driver reportedly swerved off the roadway on Clovis Avenue near Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m., and his car fell into deep water.

Neighbors heard the crash and rushed to help the driver get out of his car.

CHP officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man on DUI charges.

No one was injured in the crash and there wasn't anyone else inside the submerged car.
