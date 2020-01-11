Fresno police arrest woman for allegedly driving drunk early Saturday morning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested a woman for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into a parked pickup truck this morning.They say she had a high speed going when she hit the pickup on Olive near Millbrook at about 3 a.m.The front end of her car is all smashed up and the tail end of the pickup sustained serious damage, but nobody got hurt.Officers gave the woman a breathalyzer test and then arrested her.