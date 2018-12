Police arrested two drunken Uber passengers after one of them pulled a knife on their driver in Lemoore.Officers say 33-year-old Tanner Oliveira and 24-year-old Destiny Hamilton got into the car on East Bush Street Saturday night.They didn't get very far before Oliveria allegedly started threatening the driver.The victim called 9-1-1 and officers caught the duo a few blocks away.Oliveria is facing multiple charges including brandishing a knife.