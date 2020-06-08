3 arrested for fatal shooting of Porterville man, search for 2 other suspects continues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men were arrested in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Arturo Vargas in Porterville, authorities say.Vargas was killed in a drive-by shooting in front of his home on East River Avenue on Monday.Homicide detectives arrested Ricardo Villagomez, 22, Anthony Llama, 19, and Gabriel Marquez, 19, after serving a search warrant at home in Porterville.Villagomez faces murder charges, conspiracy to commit gang crime, gang activity and violation of parole. Llama and Marquez are facing weapons charges.Investigators are still searching for two other suspects, Mark Duran, 21, and Julian Martinez, 20.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miguel Franco or Sergeant Steve Sanchez at 559-733-6218.