Mad Duck's new food truck Duck Haus set to open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mad Duck is making moves on four wheels.

Debuting this week at several Fresno Street Eats events, Duck Haus is bringing a Hofbrau-style dining option.

"It's German style-food," says Mad Duck Principal Owner Alex Costa. "You get to pick your meat from ham, pastrami, turkey, roast beef, tri-tip as well. You order a sandwich or a plate, it's going to be carved fresh to order. "

Sides range from mashed potatoes and gravy to hot German potato salad.

If you're a fan of Mad Duck's German soft pretzel, you're in luck because those are on board too.

As was the case for many local businesses, pandemic restrictions impacted operations at Mad Duck. But what it also did -- birthed the idea of getting a food truck.

"One of the things that came out of the pandemic was just how dedicated, hard-working and lucky we were to have all of our staff, so we wanted to provide more opportunity," Costa said.

Costa says they made sure Duck Haus is 50% employee-owned so they can participate in their own future as well.

He teamed up with Mike Oz of Fresno Street eats to execute the design and vision.

"As long as we have staff that wants to keep us moving forward, we have a responsibility to push forward," Costa said. "So we're creating an opportunity for them and Duck Haus is the first step in doing that for them."

The Duck Haus food truck is also available for catering special events, tailgates and parties. They offer off-menu items as well.
