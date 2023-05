Firefighters in Montana rescued a family of ducklings from a storm drain.

Montana firefighters rescue family of ducks from storm drain

Firefighters in Montana rescued a family of ducklings from a storm drain.

After Bozeman neighbors called for help, firefighters arrived on scene and pried open the drain.

Down below, they found 10 ducklings!

The mama duck and one sibling quacked loudly nearby in the grass.

Animal control officers helped get all the ducklings out safely.

The happy, reunited family waddled off together.