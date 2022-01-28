Shooting at Tulare Co. gas station that left 2 dead was a shootout between gangs: investigators

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is providing more information about a shooting that rocked a small community Thursday afternoon.Authorities responded to a gas station in the town of Ducor after five people were shot.One man died at the gas station. Investigators identified him as 20-year-old Francisco Rodriguez.A second man, 32-year-old Mauro Aguilar, was taken to a hospital in Delano where he later died.Officials say they now know the violence was part of a shootout between members of rival gangs. All five appeared to have shown up at the same place at the same time when the shots rang out.Three others, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured and transported to a local hospital. They will be booked into the Tulare County jail as soon as they are medically cleared.35-year-old Jose Palomo and 21-year-old Jaan Maciel are still in the hospital. Palomo and the 17-year-old will be charged with Rodriguez's murder, and Maciel will be charged with Aguilar's.The teen was released from the hospital and is also in custody."We do know who initiated the fight, but in all honestly, all both sides have culpability in this crime. You can't just begin shooting in a public place. There was really no justification for the way this went down," says Tulare County Sgt. Bryan Clower.Clower says deputies are still searching for at least one more person who was at the scene of the shooting. At this time they are unsure if that person is another suspect or a potential witness.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.