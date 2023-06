FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman has been sentenced to six years and eight months for a deadly DUI crash.

24-year-old Angie Thao pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter charges last month.

Last July, police say Thao she ran a stop sign at Marks and Jensen and was hit by another driver who had the right of way.

Her 38-year-old passenger was killed.

Thao reportedly had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.