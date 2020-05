Police also arrested Juan Cassarubias

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after police say she was driving under the influence of alcohol in Madera on Sunday night.Madera police officers stopped Lilliana Huerta in the area of B Street and 11th Street.Police say Huerta had a blood alcohol level two times above the legal limit. Huerta's sister Lizett Huerta, and a man named Juan Cassarrubias were inside the car when officers stopped the vehicle.Investigators also found a .25 caliber gun in the car.Huerta was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police also arrested Cassarubias. Both were booked into the Madera County Jail.