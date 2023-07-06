CHP reports increase in 4th of July weekend DUI arrests

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a deadly and dangerous Independence Day weekend on California's highways.

"Unfortunately, the trend is still there. People are still getting in that vehicle while impaired, and we were out there in force putting these people behind bars where they belong," said Officer Mike Salas of California Highway Patrol, Fresno.

CHP officers were focused on reckless, distracted and drunk driving.

In total the CHP put 1,229 people behind bars over the course of the four day weekend for driving under the influence.

That's more people arrested for DUI than the agency had the past two years.

"It's alarming knowing these people are still out there taking that risk, putting people lives in their hands by being impaired behind that wheel," said Salas.

In the Fresno region, there were 37 arrests.

That might sound low compared to the state's total, but CHP says there should be zero.

"Even if it's one. That's one too many that are getting behind that wheel, risking lives, risking the lives of somebody else on the roadways," said Salas.

Statewide, 39 people died in car crashes over the holiday weekend. Twelve of them were not wearing seatbelts.

Here in the Fresno region, CHP had one deadly crash - the man killed by a Clovis Fire Vehicle Tuesday night.

Salas says the rise in DUI arrests this year is concerning and the department will continue focusing efforts on educating people that even one drink is enough to impair your driving skills.

