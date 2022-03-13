Fresno police hold first DUI checkpoint of year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police took six DUI drivers off the road overnight in the department's first DUI checkpoint of the year.12 officers staged the checkpoint at First and Tulare.This was in addition to five patrol officers monitoring the roads, specifically looking for DUI drivers.Fresno police say in addition to making the roadways safer for the public, these checkpoints serve as an opportunity to educate the public.Last year, there were 58 vehicular fatals in the city. 14 of those were DUI-related, killing 17 people.This is the first of several checkpoints that will happen randomly throughout the year.Each is sponsored by the office of traffic safety.