Fresno police hold first DUI checkpoint of year

Last year, there were 58 vehicular fatals in the city. 14 of those were DUI-related, killing 17 people.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police conduct DUI checkpoints

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police took six DUI drivers off the road overnight in the department's first DUI checkpoint of the year.

12 officers staged the checkpoint at First and Tulare.

This was in addition to five patrol officers monitoring the roads, specifically looking for DUI drivers.

Fresno police say in addition to making the roadways safer for the public, these checkpoints serve as an opportunity to educate the public.

Last year, there were 58 vehicular fatals in the city. 14 of those were DUI-related, killing 17 people.

This is the first of several checkpoints that will happen randomly throughout the year.

Each is sponsored by the office of traffic safety.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno police departmentdui crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD arrest gang member after 2 boys stabbed in Fashion Fair Mall
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
14-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Porterville
Deputies looking for suspects who stabbed Fresno Auto Zone employee
Man shot multiple times at northwest Fresno hotel
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Show More
Merced PD looking for homicide suspect after child found dead in home
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
Hailey Bieber hospitalized for brain blood clot
Porterville man arrested for allegedly exposing baby to meth
More TOP STORIES News