DUI checkpoint leads to 15 arrests, dozens of citations issued in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police caught several drivers under the influence during a checkpoint overnight, the department said on social media.
Officers arrested 15 people and gave out 58 citations for DUI at the checkpoint set up on Belmont and Clark Streets. Officials say they also cited and arrested people driving a vehicle without a license or with a suspended license in addition to other crimes.
