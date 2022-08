Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody following a car crash in central Fresno.

It happened just after 1 Friday morning on eastbound Shields Avenue between First and Fresno streets.

Officers say one of the drivers has been arrested.

His passenger was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the second car is okay.

The roadway was closed down for the investigation and all traffic heading eastbound had to be detoured onto the frontage road.