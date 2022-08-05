Woman facing DUI charges after crash in central Fresno, police say

A woman is facing DUI charges after a crash in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is facing DUI charges after a crash in central Fresno.

It happened just before 3 Friday morning on Belmont and Mariposa.

Police say a woman in her 50s was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Belmont.

Moments later, she crashed into a center median at Mariposa, forcing the car to flip over.

She suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers say the woman failed a field sobriety test and will be booked for DUI after being checked out at the hospital.