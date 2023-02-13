One killed in suspected DUI crash in Madera, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a suspected DUI crash in Madera on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 pm on Avenue 15 and Skyview Road, just east of Highway 41.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Officers have shut down Avenue 15 at Skyview in both directions as they search for evidence.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details about this crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.