FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver is in custody after slamming into a Fresno Police patrol car.It started when an officer made a traffic stop near Tulare and Fourth at about 9 Tuesday night.Police say during the stop, the driver hit the parked patrol car and pushed it into the vehicle near the standing officer.Two people inside that vehicle went to the hospital with minor injuries.The officer was not hurt and the suspected drunk driver was arrested.