FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver crashed her car overnight in northwest Fresno, police say.
It happened around midnight on Ingram just north of Herndon near the Walmart Supercenter Store.
Police say the woman rolled her Ford Fiesta onto its roof. She was the only one inside the car at the time of the crash.
She was not injured but was evaluated by officers for DUI.
Alleged DUI driver crashes car in northwest Fresno
ROLLOVER CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns