Suspected DUI driver crashes into car, leaves scene in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving under the influence in northeast Fresno on Thursday night.The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Cedar and Herndon Avenues.Fresno police say, Benjamin Noble, 36, was approaching Herndon in a white pickup truck when he hit a couple of street signs and a car in the roadway.Noble tried to leave the scene and drove over a median on Cedar Avenue.A witness called the police and followed Noble to his home, where officers were able to arrest him.The woman in the vehicle he hit was reported to be OK.