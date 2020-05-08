DUI

Suspected DUI driver crashes into car, leaves scene in northeast Fresno

A witness called the police and followed Noble to his home, where officers were able to arrest him.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving under the influence in northeast Fresno on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Cedar and Herndon Avenues.

Fresno police say, Benjamin Noble, 36, was approaching Herndon in a white pickup truck when he hit a couple of street signs and a car in the roadway.

Noble tried to leave the scene and drove over a median on Cedar Avenue.

The woman in the vehicle he hit was reported to be OK.
