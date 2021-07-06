Suspected DUI driver crashes into Kingsburg home, police say

KINGSBURG, Calif. -- An alleged drunk driver was arrested after police say she crashed into a Kingsburg home during 4th of July celebrations.

The Kingsburg Police Department says a woman in her 50s crashed into a home on Avenue A north of Meadow Lane around 8 pm Sunday.

Authorities say witnesses told them the woman was speeding, also hitting a parked car before crashing into the home.

She was pinned inside the car but crews were able to get her out.

The woman was arrested on DUI charges and then taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The house sustained severe damage and not considered safe to stay in at this time.

Authorities say about 80 people were celebrating the 4th of July near the home at the time of the crash.

The homeowners were inside the home but no one suffered injuries.

The suspect's name has not been released.
