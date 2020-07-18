Possible DUI driver ejected from car in Merced, airlifted to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A possible DUI driver is being treated Saturday morning after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash.

Police reportedly heard a woman screaming inside the car and they later found the driver outside of the overturned car on the road on Collins and M Streets.

Emergency teams airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment and officers reported finding alcohol containers inside the crashed car and smelling alcohol in his breath.
