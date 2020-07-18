FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A possible DUI driver is being treated Saturday morning after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash.
Police reportedly heard a woman screaming inside the car and they later found the driver outside of the overturned car on the road on Collins and M Streets.
Emergency teams airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment and officers reported finding alcohol containers inside the crashed car and smelling alcohol in his breath.
Possible DUI driver ejected from car in Merced, airlifted to hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News