Drive-by parade and fundraiser held to help family of father and son killed in Selma crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drive-by parade and fundraiser was held Saturday morning in Selma for 45-year-old Jose Castillo and his son, seven-year-old Jose Castillo Junior.

The father and son were killed after an alleged drunk driver crashed into them two weeks ago.

A local motorcycle club organized the fundraiser to help out the family in any way that they could.

Officials say the family was less than a mile away from home when the crash happened at North and Marks Avenues.

It happened when a Dodge pick-up truck ran through a stop sign and slammed into the family's car.

Four other family members were injured in the collision as well.

Jovan Cortez, 22, was arrested for DUI and had his 10-month-old daughter with him at the time of the crash.
