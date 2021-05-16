Drive-by parade and fundraiser held to help family of father and son killed in Selma crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drive-by parade and fundraiser was held Saturday morning in Selma for 45-year-old Jose Castillo and his son, seven-year-old Jose Castillo Junior.The father and son were killed after an alleged drunk driver crashed into them two weeks ago.A local motorcycle club organized the fundraiser to help out the family in any way that they could.Officials say the family was less than a mile away from home when the crash happened at North and Marks Avenues.It happened when a Dodge pick-up truck ran through a stop sign and slammed into the family's car.Four other family members were injured in the collision as well.Jovan Cortez, 22, was arrested for DUI and had his 10-month-old daughter with him at the time of the crash.