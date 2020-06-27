Woman killed by alleged DUI driver in Farmersville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver drove into oncoming traffic and killed someone late Saturday night near Farmersville.Officers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Visalia Road near Road 176 just after 9 p.m.When they arrived, they found a white Honda had slammed head-on into a black Toyota.The crash killed the Toyota's driver and critically injured their passenger.Investigators determined the driver of the Honda, who also suffered major injuries, was driving under the influence.The suspect is expected to survive their injuries and is now being treated at Kaweah Delta before being taken into custody.