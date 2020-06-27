Woman killed by alleged DUI driver in Farmersville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver drove into oncoming traffic and killed someone late Saturday night near Farmersville.

Officers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Visalia Road near Road 176 just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a white Honda had slammed head-on into a black Toyota.

The crash killed the Toyota's driver and critically injured their passenger.

Investigators determined the driver of the Honda, who also suffered major injuries, was driving under the influence.

The suspect is expected to survive their injuries and is now being treated at Kaweah Delta before being taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
farmersvilleduidui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 people shot at northwest Fresno party, police searching for suspects
Central California coronavirus cases
Too many COVID-19 patients, not enough staff at Fresno Co. hospitals
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County
Fresno Co. doctor contracts COVID-19 after patient enters clinic without mask
Woman killed in Delano after being hit by train while inside her car
Man sentenced to death for 2015 murders near Dinuba
Show More
Why are Hispanic populations more vulnerable to COVID-19? Could be genetics, Fresno doctor says
Merced police officer gives woman new walker after it was stolen
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
California county told to reinstate stay-at-home order, Newsom says
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News