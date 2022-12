Suspected DUI driver crashes into front yard of Madera home, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody after crashing into the front yard of a North Valley home.

Madera police officers responded to a home on North Granada Drive overnight.

Officers identified 31-year-old Carlos Daza-Morales as the driver.

Officers say his blood alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit.

He has been booked in the Madera County jail.

No one was injured in the crash.