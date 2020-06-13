Alleged DUI drivers crashes into canal in central Fresno, manages to leave scene

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver is in custody after crashing into a canal and somehow managing to leave the scene.Fresno Fire water rescue teams quickly deployed when they were called to Clark and Hedges to search the car that was submerged in water, as they didn't know if anyone was still inside.Fire crews say once they located the driver, that had taken off, they were evaluated for injuries before being taken into custody.Crews want to use this as a reminder of the swift current that runs through the canals.There's also a dam very close to that site so this could have had a very different outcome.