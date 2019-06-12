water rescue

Woman driving under the influence crashes car into the Kings River near Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was sent to the hospital after driving off the roadway into the Kings River Tuesday night.

Fresno County Sheriff's officials say neighbors heard a vehicle skidding. They looked outside to see a cloud of dust as a car went into the river near Annadale and Riverbend avenues east of Sanger.

The woman made it out of the water and back onto land but was unable to tell deputies if anyone else was in the car because she was impaired.

Authorities went into rescue mode, calling in other agencies to search the water for more victims. An hour later, crews determined no one else was in the car. Deputies have now called off the search.

The woman has been taken to a hospital to be evaluated. She will be arrested for DUI once she's released.



