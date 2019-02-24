DUI CRASH

DUI driver crashes into home, pinning Visalia woman between car and wall

A Visalia woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a DUI driver inside her home Sunday.

Video sent in by an ABC30 insider that shows the aftermath of the crash.

It happened around 3 p.m. near Cecil and Stover.

Residents are seen rushing to save the woman who was pinned between the wall and a car.

They also helped to put out a small fire that broke out inside the SUV.

Police arrested the 59-year-old driver after finding drugs inside his car.

The woman's condition is unknown.
