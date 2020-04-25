tulare county

DUI driver crashes on top of electric fence in Tulare County, life-flighted to hospital

(Shutterstock)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man suffered major injuries after a single-car crash in Tulare County Friday night.

Authorities say the man was driving at Road 34 and Ave. 56 near Alpaugh around 10 p.m. when he overturned and crashed on top of the fence.

The fence, that the car landed on, had electricity running through it because it's used to keep livestock from leaving the property.

When medical attention arrived, the man was being shocked and pinned in his car. The electricity was shut off and the man was eventually freed from the car.

Officials say the man was life-flighted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

Investigators say the man was driving under the influence at the time of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycar crashtulare countyelectric shockdui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TULARE COUNTY
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
43 people at Lindsay nursing center test positive for COVID-19
Authorities investigating 2-year-old child's death in Lindsay
Take a virtual walk through the SCICON Wildflower Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Full O Bull Clovis separates itself from Fresno location after offensive sign
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
Man shot in leg in Downtown Fresno, expected to survive
CHP Visalia sees 378% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized
Show More
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Fresno P.E. teacher keeping her students active in a different way
Fresno State's Mykal Walker selected by Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft
10-year-old boy receives birthday surprise from Fresno PD
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
More TOP STORIES News