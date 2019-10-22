DUI

DUI driver found carrying loaded gun, Fresno Co. deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been arrested for driving under the influence after nearly causing a crash in Riverdale.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Michael Martinez of Lemoore was driving on Dickenson Avenue near Mt. Whitney Avenue Monday afternoon.

After almost hitting a vehicle, a witness says they saw his car go airborne before coming to a stop. Martinez got out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby business. That's when an employee there called police suspecting he was under the influence.

The sheriff's office arrived and took Martinez into custody after he failed a sobriety test. After searching his vehicle, they also found a loaded gun.

Martinez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges including DUI.
