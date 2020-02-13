DUI driver hits Fresno police cruiser in southwest Fresno

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5928493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows emergency crews loading the police officer into an ambulance. (Visalia Stringer)

After further investigation the occupant of the private vehicle was found in possession and under the influence of a controlled substance. pic.twitter.com/Anr4jRcmk6 — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) February 13, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was taken to the hospital after a driver under the influence of a controlled substance hit a patrol cruiser Thursday morning.Investigators say the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Oleander and Merced Streets.The officer complained of pain and was transported to the hospital.Police say the driver in the second vehicle was not hurt but was found in possession and under the influence of a controlled substance.