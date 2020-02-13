DUI driver hits Fresno police cruiser in southwest Fresno

Investigators say the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Oleander and Merced Streets.
The officer complained of pain and was transported to the hospital.
After further investigation the occupant of the private vehicle was found in possession and under the influence of a controlled substance. pic.twitter.com/Anr4jRcmk6— Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) February 13, 2020
Police say the driver in the second vehicle was not hurt but was found in possession and under the influence of a controlled substance.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.