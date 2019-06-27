DUI driver sentenced 20 years to life for crash that killed Visalia couple

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Randall Corcoran sat in his wheelchair as he listened to family members speak about the loss of Matthew and Sharnae Cuellar.The young Visalia couple was killed in December 2015 on a country road outside of Kingsburg when police say Corcoran crossed the median while under the influence of meth and crashed head-on with the Cuellars. They left behind three small children."The three daughters will never know what it will feel like to have mom and dad there for them for the rest of their lives," said Sharnae's father, Ruben Cuellar, Jr. "I can only tell them stories or show them pictures of how they loved them so much."The judge sentenced Corcoran to 20 years to life in prison.He waived his rights to a speedy trial but was charged with murder because of a prior DUI from Visalia in 2014. During his court appearance, he was told if he was in a fatal crash, he could face homicide charges.A remorseful Corcoran addressed the victims' family and apologized for his actions. He said, "Nothing I can say or do ... I know what it's like to lose a child ... it's hell. You have my apologies."His words were little consolation for Sharnae's father and other members of his family.As many of them arrived at court Wednesday, they wore special t-shirts that honored Sharnae and Matt.The Cuellars are leaning on their faith to get them through this challenging time.Ruben and other members of the family told Action News after court that they have forgiven Randall Corcoran for the death of their daughter and son-in-law, but the pain will always be there.The grandparents now share custody of the three daughters left behind in this life-altering tragedy.