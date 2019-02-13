DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple in Southeast Fresno

Sarah Casas talking about losing her parents.

A Fresno County Judge has sentenced a drunk driver to eight years in prison for a deadly crash that killed a married couple in Southeast Fresno.In December of 2017, Michael Merritt-Hutchins slammed into the back of Daniel and Ramonda Mendez's car while they were delivering the Fresno Bee newspapers. Police say Merritt-Hutchins was under the influence, and driving at least 80 miles per hour in his Toyota when he crashed into the couple's Honda as they were driving eastbound on Kings Canyon Road near Temperance Avenue.The impact knocked the Honda off the road and into this mailbox on one side of the road and the Toyota flipped and crashed on the other side.Ramonda and Daniel Mendez were pronounced dead at the scene.According to court documents, Merritt-Hutchins had a .10 BAC and THC at the time of the crash.During the hearing on Wednesday, the daughter of Daniel and Ramonda Mendez read a statement about losing her parents.Merritt-Hutchins attorney told the Mendez family that his client apologizes for what happened.