DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple in Southeast Fresno

A Fresno County Judge sentenced a Michael Merritt-Hutchins to eight years in prison for a deadly crash that killed a married couple in Southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno County Judge has sentenced a drunk driver to eight years in prison for a deadly crash that killed a married couple in Southeast Fresno.

In December of 2017, Michael Merritt-Hutchins slammed into the back of Daniel and Ramonda Mendez's car while they were delivering the Fresno Bee newspapers. Police say Merritt-Hutchins was under the influence, and driving at least 80 miles per hour in his Toyota when he crashed into the couple's Honda as they were driving eastbound on Kings Canyon Road near Temperance Avenue.

The impact knocked the Honda off the road and into this mailbox on one side of the road and the Toyota flipped and crashed on the other side.

Ramonda and Daniel Mendez were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Merritt-Hutchins had a .10 BAC and THC at the time of the crash.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the daughter of Daniel and Ramonda Mendez read a statement about losing her parents.



Merritt-Hutchins attorney told the Mendez family that his client apologizes for what happened.

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News