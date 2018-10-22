DUI driver sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for crash that killed Corcoran family of three

A Kings County judge didn't allow Action News cameras in the courtroom on Monday.But during the sentencing hearing for Adalberto Lara, she revealed that he had been drinking most of the day before he got behind the wheel of his pickup truck.And she said he had been driving 70 miles per hour when he blew a stop sign and slammed into a car carrying three family members from Corcoran, coming home from a basketball practice in Fresno.Kyan Wimbley and his father, Alphonso Wimbley, died at the scene.Kristen Wimbley died at the hospital."That day part of me died...part of me stayed on March 27th, and so I'm not able to fully experience all of the good, so to speak," Marina Guzman said.More than a year and a half has passed since Marina Guzman lost her little brother, her mother, and her stepfather.But she says a day doesn't go by where her family doesn't think about them or miss them.Kyan was a star athlete in the making with an infectious smile.Kristen was the heart of the family or the glue that held everyone together.Alphonso was a correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison with a personality larger than life.Lara had been on court probation at the time of the crash for a previous DUI, so prosecutors were able to file second-degree murder charges against him-three counts for the three lives lost.During last month's trial, family members learned Lara had a blood alcohol content of .17% two hours after the crash."When you get behind the wheel of a car and you've had a couple of drinks, just don't," Guzman said. "Because somebody else who's innocent, who can't see it coming, is going to be affected by your poor decisions."Guzman appreciates that Lara recently accepted responsibility for his actions, and says she'll pray for him as he heads to state prison for at least the next 45 years.