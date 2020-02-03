dui crash

DUI driver slams into Fresno police cruiser in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Fresno police officers are recovering after their patrol car was hit by a DUI driver Sunday night.

The crash happened in front of the Fresno County jail at around 10:00 p.m.

The patrol car was on M Street about to make a left turn onto Fresno Street when an oncoming car ran a red light and crashed into the vehicle.

"When we contacted him, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and showed other indication that he had been drinking," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Fresno police identified the driver as 47-year-old Ray Johnson. He has a suspended license and an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence.

Johnson was arrested for DUI and booked into the jail.

The conditions of the officers was not released.

Fresno police had a DUI Saturation Patrol in Fresno over the weekend. Officers made 108 vehicle enforcement stops and cited 16 drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or were driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownfresno police departmentdui crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Madera Co. Supervisor candidate arrested for DUI after crash
Man pleads no contest to DUI crash that killed Fresno State student
Charges added against driver in deadly DUI crash in Tulare County
Investigators: Porterville woman had .19 BAC at time of deadly DUI crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Stabbing victim found in backyard of downtown Fresno home
Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges
Merced police searching for missing elderly woman
Man shot in southeast Fresno after allegedly trying to record altercation
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Show More
Michael Bloomberg to make Fresno campaign stop
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Man dies after Super Bowl argument in southwest Fresno ends in shooting
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Family remembers 90-year-old man hit and killed by car in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News