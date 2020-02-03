DUI driver slams into Fresno police cruiser in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Fresno police officers are recovering after their patrol car was hit by a DUI driver Sunday night.The crash happened in front of the Fresno County jail at around 10:00 p.m.The patrol car was on M Street about to make a left turn onto Fresno Street when an oncoming car ran a red light and crashed into the vehicle."When we contacted him, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and showed other indication that he had been drinking," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Fresno police identified the driver as 47-year-old Ray Johnson. He has a suspended license and an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence.Johnson was arrested for DUI and booked into the jail.The conditions of the officers was not released.Fresno police had a DUI Saturation Patrol in Fresno over the weekend. Officers made 108 vehicle enforcement stops and cited 16 drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or were driving with a suspended or revoked license.